a sadness grows

where nothing blooms

i think of you sitting

in that room – i think

of myself, racing down

those streets, arriving at

Hillside Drive, where my

childhood shadows reside

and swim in the dimming

sunlight of those days – do they sleep? or

do they still trespass across

your mind? or have they

slipped away, allowing

for other things to stay and

spook you with grief over time,

i remember kicking up gravel and leaves

waiting for the bus on those

mornings you must have sat through

quietly, reading a romance novel

while he drank sweetened tea

___

backdated Post a Day poem for April 7th, 2017

