nothing burns you harder

yet not as bright as a candle

when you let a mommy, teacher, or

stranger behind your wheel

you feel uncomfortable in your skin

as the tires peel across the parking lots –

everyone else running your red lights

and fucking up your shots in life

but instead of taking charge and dealing

your hand or changing the fate of

how you have thought and felt –

you recline back, uneasily,

and buckle up the seatbelt

___

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: passenger

