i couldn’t sleep because

something ugly wanted

to shine, wanted to

feel beautiful, be noticed –

for me to call it “mine”

in time, i began to relax

as that something stacked

her fears and desires higher

layering them on like a tier cake,

and when i awake i take one

last bite, and tell myself

and that something

we’ll be alright

___

backdated Post a Day poem for April 8th, 2017

