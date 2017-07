the body of the universe

is moving. stretching

its limbs, head, and

tail – i wonder

where the stars are

sailing? do

creatures on other

planets and moons

have fairytales

about the people here on

earth? … and does it

exist? a mortality more frail

than our own – or are

we lost at sea

in a forever, unending

unknown?

___

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: sail

