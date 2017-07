imagine

the day, now a

tiny memory,

when you were plucked

out of the unknown

like a gray hair

and placed on the earth

to roam from

streets to roads to

sidewalks to homes

so many people with

your name – are they calling

it right now? how

many times a day has

your name been called,

screamed, questioned,

or whispered lovingly –

before you arrived and

even after you are

long gone?

___

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: pluck

Advertisements