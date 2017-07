do you use a measuring tape?

do you wrap one around the necks

of past mistakes to calculate

how much of a diameter they have

to breathe in – or do you let them

spill over and out into your mind,

thought word vomit

filling up your head until

it spins atop all of those bruises

still healing within your skin

and bones – every time you

press against them – do you ever

force yourself to swallow them

back down, to pretend they’re

long gone?

