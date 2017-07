my head is an hourglass

and when i stand, the

sand runs across my lips

and sticks to my eyelids

all i see are the tiny grains

of time, the seconds and minutes

climbing up and out of the past

and into the future, now

in this moment – which has just now

passed – yet somehow

it was somewhat mine

___

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: grit

