return to me,

silver lining – you

left me so you could drip

down spines and

fingertips of trees, to

turn to diamonds on

the wings of bees –

bring the blue back to me,

(please) – that special hue which makes the

sky blush in the heat of summer –

a hot turquoise stone melted

across the sidewalk the sun and clouds

crowd across and walk over –

the light turns green,

painting the world shades of olives,

mint, and jade around me.

