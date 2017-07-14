you couldn’t tell by
the way i walk, my
mind talks eloquently
in fine, poetic lines
i make sunflowers grow
from stones, and i
make silence reach for
musical tones – my mind
is crowded even when
i’m alone – full of clouds,
a turquoise sky,
burning candles
and herons fly
from somewhere
shrouded in the wintry
unknown – that is my mind,
fleeting thoughts,
long gone, yet never
left behind
__
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: bumble
Beautiful lines. Loved it. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person