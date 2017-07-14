you couldn’t tell by

the way i walk, my

mind talks eloquently

in fine, poetic lines

i make sunflowers grow

from stones, and i

make silence reach for

musical tones – my mind

is crowded even when

i’m alone – full of clouds,

a turquoise sky,

burning candles

and herons fly

from somewhere

shrouded in the wintry

unknown – that is my mind,

fleeting thoughts,

long gone, yet never

left behind

__

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: bumble

