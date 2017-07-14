by

my sparrow

arrows, hatchets
bullets, lead –
you aimed
your anger
at the sparrows
in my head –
my thoughts
always took
flight over
you, but i guess
the same just
isn’t true
for you

__
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: bury

