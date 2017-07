i collect stares and

glances in my head

i use them as threads

tying up my thoughts

with extreme care

i’m carefully aware

of what you mean

when you glance here –

or over there –

and i know that

one look, the one

where your eyes tear

straight through

another and right

back into your own

head – you’reĀ calculating your

worth against all the stares

and glances i’ve given,

instead of saying

what’s in my head

