when your brain

decides to go on

that late night

stroll in the park

after dark, picking

out and throwing

all those memories

it stowed away

into the headlights –

you feel sick,

ashamed as years-old

embarrassments try to

pick a fight with the

midnight hour –

and you’re left with

red eyes and the sighs

you breathe into your

morning coffee as

you rise for the day –

you clock in – and at

once they’re forgotten

but never really

go away

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: cringe

