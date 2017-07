stick to your guns

throw your last

coin in the wishing

well, don’t look

back, wishing to

undo what’s been done,

the sun never looks

back, hot yet

so cold – don’t scold

yourself during times

you fail to be bold – often

walking is the most we

can do to move forward.

and too few realize this

and stray from their truth

__

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: commit

Advertisements