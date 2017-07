caffeine cuts

the seams,

hugging the ruffles

of my brain

together; they fall

flat, smoothed

out like a neatly

ironed bedspread.

my dreams

sled across it

and leap into

the air, into where

i absentmindedly

stare, trying to

close the blindfolds

on all the loud, clambering

thoughts restlessly

rolling around up there

__

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: tailor

